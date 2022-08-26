JAC 9 Result 2022: Jharkhand Board Announced Class 9th Results; Here's How To Download

JAC 9 Result 2022: Jharkhand board on Friday announced the class 9th results on the official website. Check how to download.

Fri, 26 Aug 2022
The Jharkhand Academic Council announced the class 9th results today (August 26). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the results from the official website -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com

Students should note that in order to download the results, they would require their roll number or roll code. Meanwhile, a total of 92.27 per cent pass percentage was recorded in the JAC class 9th exams. This year, girls have outshined boys. While female candidates recorded a 92.38 pass percentage, boys' pass percentage was recorded at 92.14 per cent. A total of 4.8 lakh (4,80,102) candidates appeared in the Class 9 exam held in June and a total of 4.72 lakh (4,72,377) students passed the Class 9 exam successfully. Students would be marked based on a grading system of A+, A, B, C, and D.

If you also appeared in the exam and want to download your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

JAC Class 9 Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official website -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'results' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter the information as asked

Steps 4: JAC Class 9 result will appear on the screen

NOTE: Download JAC Class 9 scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.

The education board conducted the Term 1 exam in the month of May, and the Term 2 was conducted from June 15 to July 7, 2022. The JAC Class 9 Exam was conducted at 1,256 centres across the state.

JAC may also allow students to apply for re-verification or re-evaluation. JAC has released the result for Class 9 based on the Term 1 and Term 2 exams. Students can visit the official website of the education board for more information.

