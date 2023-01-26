JAC 2023 Admit Card: Class 10, 12 Admit Card To Be Released Soon At jac.jharkhand.gov.in; Check Details

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to release the admit card for classes 10 and 12 soon. The class 10, and 12 board exams will commence from March 14. The class 10 exam will end on April 3 while the class 12 exam will conclude on April 5. Once released, candidates can download the admit cards at– jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

According to the date sheet, the class 10 exams will begin with ITI and other vocational subjects and end with Sanskrit while the class 12 board exams will begin with the Vocational Subjects for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams and end with Philosophy subject. For class 10 the examinations will commence from 9:45 am to 1:05 pm while for class 12 students, the examinations will be held from 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm.

According to the media report, the class 10 admit card will be released on January 28 while the class 12 admit card will be released on January 30, 2023. Practical exams for classes 10 and 12 will be held from February 2 to March 4, 2023. Candidates must note that the admit card will be either issued by the schools or will be released by the Jharkhand Academic Council on their official website.

JAC 2023 Admit Card: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: once released, click on the link available for admit cards on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates will have to be required to log in to the portal using their email and password.

Step 4: Now JAC Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen.

Note: Download the admit card and take a printout for further use.