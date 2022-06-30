JAC 12th Result 2022: Jharkhand Board To Announce Class 12 Arts, Commerce Stream Results Today

Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC is all set to announce class 12th Results today. The education board will announce the class 12th Arts and Commerce stream results today. The results will be announced at 2:30 PM today. Students who aapeared in the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results will be released, students can check and download them from the official website of the education board -- jacresults.com

The council yesterday confirmed the date and time of the result declaration. Students should note the education board has already released the JAC 12th Science results along with the JAC 10th results.

In order for students to pass the exam, they need to secure at least 33 percent of the marks in every subject. In case a student fails in one or two subjects, then they have to appear for the compartment examinations.

Meanwhile, talking about numbers, 3 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the results for the arts and commerce stream. The education board conducted the exams from 24 march to 25 April 2022 for Term 2 across 689 centres.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to download the results once released, then here's how you can do it by following this simple step-wise guide.

JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts, Commerce - How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jacresults.com

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads 'JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts, Commerce' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students have to enter their login Id and passwords.

Step 4: The JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts, Commerce will be displayed in front of you.

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

Students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board for more result-related information.