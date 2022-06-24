JAC 12th Results 2022: Jharkhand Board To Declare Arts, Commerce Stream Results Next Week

Jharkhand School Education Department is expected to announce class 12 Arts and Commerce stream results next week. As per the media report, the education body is likely to announce the results on June 27 (Monday). Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are out, students can download the results from the official website of the education board -- jacresults.com

Over 2 lakh students are waiting for the Jharkhand, JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022. Meanwhile, the education board has declared the science results.

"These results will be declared after almost a week of JAC 12th Science result. So, you can expect it to be out next week. We can't give a date as some official procedures are still pending. But students need not worry, it will be out in June itself," sources close to the board were quoted as saying by Times Now.

As per a local media report, the results for JAC Inter-Arts and Commerce Results 2022 are delayed due to the evaluation process. The report further mentioned that since these two streams require more time for evaluation, the council decided to declare these results later.

If you have also appeared for the exam and want to check your results (once out), then here's how you can download the results by following these simple steps.

JAC 12th Commerce and Arts results 2022: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- jacresults.com

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads 'JAC 12th Commerce and Arts results' -- Click On that

Step 3: Now, on the new page, students need to enter their date of birth and other details

Step 4: The JAC 12th Commerce and Arts results will be displayed in front of you.

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.

However, the education board is yet to announce an official date regarding the date and time of the result declaration.