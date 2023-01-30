JAC 12th Admit Card 2023: Jharkhand Board Class 12 Admit Card Likely To Be Released Today At jac.jharkhand.gov.in; Check Details

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) class 12 admit card 2023 is expected to be released today (January 30). The class 12 exam will begin from March 14. Once released, candidates can download the admit card at– jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the class 12 admit card will be released today. While class 10 admit cards have been already released by the board candidates can check the admit at the official website. The class 12 exam will be conducted from March 14 and conclude on April 5, 2023. While the practical exams for Class 12 will be held from February 2 to March 4, 2023.

Candidates must note that their class 12 admit cards would be made available at their respective schools. The teachers or school administration would download the admit cards, and have them stamped by the principal or headmaster. Once the admit card have been signed, they would be handed over to the students.

JAC 12th Admit Card 2023: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link JAC Admit Card on the homepage under the latest news section.

Step 3: Now enter the required credentials and login details.

Step 4: JAC Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Note: Download the class 12 admit card and take a printout for future reference.