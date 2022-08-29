JAC 11th Results 2022: When Will Jharkhand Board Release Class 11th Results?

Lakhs of students are waiting for their JAC class 11 results to be declared. Jharkhand Academic Council is expected to announce the class 11th results soon. If media reports are to be believed, the education body will announce the class 11th results by this week. Students who appeared in the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are released, students can check and download their results from the official website -- jacresults.com

Earlier, the results were expected to be declared by August 28. However, the education body did not release the results at that time. Now, Mahip Kumar Singh, Secretary at JAC Ranchi told The Indian Express, that the education body will announce the class 11th results by this week.

However, students should note that an official announcement regarding the results is yet to be made by the educational body. If you also appeared for the exam and want to download the results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

JAC Class 11th Results: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official webpage -- jacresults.com

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'JAC Class 11th Results' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students have to enter their details as asked

Step 4: The JAC class 11th results will be in front of you

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

If local reports are to be believed, then the education body is in its last stage of evaluation and finalising the results. Once the process is completed, the Jharkhand board will release the results.

The education body will release the results on the official website. Hence students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board.