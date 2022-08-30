JAC 11th Results 2022: Jharkhand Class 11 Results Soon On jac.results.com; Here's How To Check

The Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC is expected to release Class 11th results soon. The JAC 11th result 2022 is expedted to be declared by the academic council by this week. Although, JAC has not announced any official dates for the same and all the students are advised to keep checking the official JAC website for any information related to it.

Once released, students who appeared for the 11th class exams can check their JAC 11th board exam 2022 from these websites - jaresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students, who will successfully clear JAC Class 11 Exam 2022 will be eligible for class 12th admission.

Earlier, the results were expected to be declared by August 28. However, the education body did not release the results at that time. Now, lakhs of students will have to wait a little more for their class 11th mark sheets. The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) conducted the Jharkhand 11th Term 2 from 16th June to 11th July 2022.

This year, the board exams were conducted in an offline centre-based mode by following all the Covid guidelines issued by the Government of India. JAC will release Arts, Science and Commerce for Class 11th soon. Students waiting to admit themselves to Class 12th will have to keep their patience. Apart from official websites, students can get onto alternative websites too for accessing their JAC 11TH Results.

A checklist of alternative websites is given below:

jacresult.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

jac.nic.in

Students can follow the steps given below to download their results from the official or other websites.

JAC 11th Results 2022: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official webpage -- jacresults.com

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'JAC Class 11th Results' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students have to enter their details as asked

Step 4: The JAC class 11th results will be in front of you For more details and the latest updates on the same, students are advised to keep regular check on the official website of JAC and on Jagran English.