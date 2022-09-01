JAC 11th Result 2022: Jharkhand Board Declares Class 11th Results; Here's How to Check

Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC announced the Jharkhand Board Class 11 result 2022 on September 1. Now, students who appeared for the Class 11 exam can check and download scorecards online from the official websites at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The JAC class 11th result will also be available on jacresults.com.

This year, the board exams were conducted in an offline centre-based mode by following all the Covid guidelines issued by the Government of India. The class 11th exams for the Jharkhand Board were held in two shifts from June 11 to July 7, 2022. The first shift exam took place from 10 to 11:15 in the morning, while the second shift exam was set from 3 to 4:15 in the afternoon.

JAC has released the Arts, Science and Commerce for Class 11th results in 2022. Students waiting to admit themselves to Class 12th can now commence the same. Students, who have successfully clear JAC Class 11 Exam 2022 will be eligible for class 12th admission. Apart from official websites, students can get onto alternative websites too for accessing their JAC 11TH Results.

A checklist of alternative websites is given below:

jacresult.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

jac.nic.in

Students can follow the steps given below to download their results from the official or other websites.

JAC 11th Results 2022: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official webpage -- jacresults.com

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'JAC Class 11th Results' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students have to enter their details as asked

Step 4: Your JAC Class 11th Results will be displayed.

Step 5: Save and print your JAC result 2022