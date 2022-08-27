JAC 11th Result 2022: Class 11 Results Likely To Be Declared Next Week

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to announce the Jharkhand 11th Result 2022 for Inter 1st year students in the next week. Once announced, students who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website of the education board--jacresults.com. The exams for term 1 were conducted from May 7 to May 9, 2022, and term 2 exams were conducted from June 16 to July 11, 2022.

Jharkhand 11th Result 2022: Date And Time

Accroding to the Jharkhand Academic Council, the result is likely be declared in the next week. According to the previous reports, the result was expected to be announced today. However, the official denied the reports.

Jharkhand JAC Class 11 result 2022: How to check the result

Follow these step by step guidelines to check ad download the result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the education board-- jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, a link to check the result will be activated after the result gets declared.

Step 3: After that, students need to enter the required details like roll number, date of birth, stream, etc.

Step 4: Click on submit and the result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Check all the details in the scorecard.

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future preference.

This year, the Class 11th examination was held in two shifts, i.e from 10 am to 11.15 am and the next from 2 pm to 3.15 pm. The subjects include Entrepreneurship, Economics, Vocational Subjects, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics/Statistics, Business Studies, Computer Science, Geology, Biology (Botany plus Zoology), etc.

Earlier, JAC Class 9th result was declared on August 26. This year, a total of 92.27 per cent pass percentage was recorded in the examination. A total of 4.8 lakh (4,80,102) candidates appeared in the Class 9 exam and a total of 4.72 lakh (4,72,377) students passed the examination. The JAC Class 9 Exam was conducted at 1,256 centres across the state. The education board conducted the Term 1 exam in the month of May, and the Term 2 was conducted from June 15 to July 7, 2022.

Moreover, girls performed better than boys in the examination this year. Female candidates recorded a 92.38 pass percentage and boys' pass percentage was recorded at 92.14 per cent.