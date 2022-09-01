JAC 11 Result 2022: Jharkhand Board Expected To Announce Class 11th Result Today; Check How To Download

The Jharkhand Academic Council is expected to release the JAC class 11th Results 2022 today (September 1). The information has been shared by the local media and students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board. Once the results are out, students can check and download them from the official website of the education board -- jacresults.com

However, students should note that the JAC is yet to announce an official date regarding the result declaration. The date given above is tentative in nature and can also be changed. As per past trends, if the education body releases the result today, then the results will be declared around 3 PM.

Further, students should note that in order to download the JAC 11th results they would require their login details such as login ID and password.

Once the results will be declared they will be made available online. Candidates can check and download the results from the official website.

Earlier, the results were expected to be declared by August 28. However, the education body did not release the results at that time. Mahip Kumar Singh, Secretary at JAC Ranchi in a conversation with The Indian Express said that the Jharkhand Education board will soon release the class 11th results.

If you also want to check and download your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

JAC 11th Result 2022: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- jacresults.com

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'JAC 11th Result 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their credentials such as login id and passwords

Step 4: The JAC Class 11th Results will be displayed in front of you

For more details, students are advised to keep a close tab on the official website of the education board.