Ranchi | Jagran Education Desk: The Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC is expected to release the Jharkhand Council Class 10th and 12th results soon. Reportedly, the evaluation process of the board is in full process and the conducting body anytime soon can declare the results. Once released, students who are eagerly waiting for their Jharkhand Class 10th and 12th results can check their scorecards on the official website of JAC--jacresults.com.

Students must also note that JAC 10th 12th Result 2022 dates are likely to be different, like every year. The Council usually release both results in a gap of 1-2 days and hence, even this year, the same pattern is expected to be followed for Jharkhand Board Results 2022.

As per several media reports, it is likely that Jharkhand Board Class 12th results will be declared by the second week of June 2022. As for the date, it is likely that JAC might declare the 12th results on Jun 15th. Once the results will be declared, waiting for 7 lakh students will end. While class 10th results for the Jharkhand board may get released after June 15th. JAC 10th and 12th Examinations were conducted for students from March 2022.

While JAC has not released any official statement on these results, reports suggest that the evaluation work is near completion. They also mention that JAC result 2022 related evaluation work started around May 20, 2022.

Students are advised to keep a check on the official website of JAC which is mentioned above for more updates and the latest information. Once there is a confirmation, it would be updated here. The class 10 exams were held from March 24 to April 20, 2022, and the class 12 exams were from March 24 to April 25, 2022. Please keep a check here for more updates on JAC Results.

Posted By: Ashita Singh