Jharkhand, JAC Class 10 Admit Cards 2023 Expected Today On jac.jhakrhand.gov.in; Here's How To Check

JHARKHAND Academic Council, JAC is expected to release the Admit cards for Class 10 students on Saturday, January 28 2023. JAC in its official date sheet mentioned the date for the release of the hall tickets of class 10 exams. Once released, students and teachers would be able to download the JAC Admit Card from the official website – jac.jhakrhand.gov.in.

After accessing the hall tickets, students should check the details such as their name, roll, and exam centre no and download it for further use. Meanwhile, as per the official exam timetable, the JAC Class 10 exams will be held from March 13 to April 3 this year.

The Jharkhand Board Class 10 exams will be conducted from 9:45 am to 1:05 pm and the JAC Class 12 exams are scheduled to be held from 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm.

Students must also note that as per the official date sheet released by the Jharkhand Board, the admit card for the intermediate exams for Class 12th is expected to be released on January 30, 2022.

Here, Students check the steps to download JAC Admit Card 2023:

Visit the official website – jac.jharkhand.gov.in

On the homepage, under the latest news, click on the link provided for the JAC Admit Card

Enter your credentials and login

Your JAC Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

All the students who would be appearing for the exams will have to collect their admit cards from their respective schools. Teachers and School administration will be downloading the admit cards once they are released. Once they have been verified and signed by the principal, students would get their hall tickets.

Further, the Jharkhand Board 10th Exams 2023 will start on March 14, 2023 and will conclude on April 3, 2023. The practical exams for Class 10th are scheduled for February 2, 2023, onwards to March 4, 2023. Once the link for the JAC Admit Card 2023 is available, the same would be shared here. Keep a check for the latest updates.