New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is going to conduct 2021 board exams for class 10th from May 4 to May 21. Earlier, the exams were supposed to happen in March. However, after a few weeks of the announcement, the council rescheduled the date sheet citing parents objection.

After announcing the exam dates, JAC is now going to release the admit cards for class 10 students on March 20. The admit card will release on the official website of JAC. Also, students are required to contact their respective school authorities to seek information regarding their admit card. Students need to enter a user name and password to download the admit card.

How to download Class 10th Board Exam Admit Card 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council

Step 2: Click on 'Secondary Exam 2021 Admit Card'

Step 3: A new tab will open, enter your credentials such as username and password.

Step 4: After filling in details enter 'Submit'

Step 5: Admit card will flash on your screen, now download it and take a printout of the same.

After downloading the admit card read the details mentioned in it regarding your exam dates, timing, exam centre, exam centre address, etc. Also, don't miss out on the instructions regarding COVID-19 guidelines.

As per reports, Jharkhand class 10th board exam results is expected to be declared in July.

As per officials, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the question paper format for the board exams has been changed. Forty per cent of the questions will be objectively based.

Meanwhile, the class 12th admit card will be released on March 22. Their exams will start on May 4 and will end on May 21.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv