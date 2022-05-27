New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Jharkhand Board Ranchi is likely to announce Jharkhand Academic Council Ranchi, JAC 10th 12th Result 2022 soon. Students who appeared in the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board. Once the results are out, students can check and download their results from the official website-- jacresults.com.

As per a media report, the education board is expected to announce class 10, 12 results by June 15, 2022. However, the official board is yet to confirm a date regarding the declaration of results. Students should note that right now the Jharkhand Board Ranchi is busy with the evaluation process of papers. Further, the local media reports claimed that the evaluation of the 10th, 12th papers started around May 12, 2022.

Based on the information, students can expect their class 10, 12 results by June 15, 2022. Hence, students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board regarding the result information.

If you have also appeared for the exam and want to check your results (once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

Haw Can Download JAC 10th Result

Step 1: Go to the official website -- jacresults.com.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads ‘JAC 10th, 12th Result 2022’ (once the results are out) -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students have to enter their credentials such as roll number -- click on

Step 4: The results will be displayed on your screen.

NOTE: Save, download and take a printout of the results for future use.

Talking about students, then nearly 7 lakh students appeared for the exam. The education board conducted the class 10 exams from March 24 to April 20, 2022, whereas class 12 exams took place from March 24 to April 25, 2022.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen