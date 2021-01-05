Jharkhand Board Examination is taking a special initiative to improve the results of 10th and 12th exams in Jharkhand.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Jharkhand Board Examination is taking a special initiative to improve the results of matriculation and inter examination in Jharkhand. The education department of East Singbhum is working on a new scheme to promote quality education in government schools.

Under this scheme, each teacher of a government school will adopt 49 children each or according to the number of students and teachers in the school. The role of the teachers will be teaching all the subjects to their students and should make sure that they are not weak in any subject. The scheme is especially for high school teachers and students.

What is the responsibility of the headmaster?

This COVID-19 lockdown only 40 per cent of students got the facility of online studies, owing to this education department are focusing on this scheme. Board has given the instructions to the principals of the high school to make a full-fledged lesson plan on the behalf of the District Education Officer.

Currently, lesson plans are being prepared in schools and if reports are to be believed then this scheme will be implemented within two or three days.

How will be lesson plan prepared?

The lesson plan will be prepared on the basis of the deducted syllabus. The questions are also being prepared based on the new pattern. In some schools, teachers have started teaching according to the new patters and have downloaded and retained the deducted syllabus.

Exams to be held in February

The exams of 10th and 12th classes will be held in February in East Singhbum. As per district Education Officer SD Tigga, the exams will take place in the first week of February. He further added that teachers will teach the students a day before every exam for two hours.

After seeing students struggling during the COVID-19 lockdown, the board is leaving no stones unturned to provide students with the best quality of education in whatever time they have got.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv