ISC 12th Results 2022: Check Toppers' List And Pass Percentage Here

The Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 exam results are expected to be announced today (July 24) by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). The board will release the results on the official website of the education board. Once the results are out, students can check and download their results from the official website of the education board --

This year as well good results are expected as it has been a record that the pass percentage of the ISC exam never dips below 95 per cent.

Back in 2021, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 99.3 per cent, whereas in 2020, 97.8 overall pass percentage was recorded. In 2021, girls outshined boys as they scored an overall pass percentage of 99.86 per cent, whereas boys scored an overall percentage of 99.66 per cent.

The education board did not release the topper list for the years 2021 and 2022. However, take a look at the topper list for the year 2019.

In 2019, the overall pass percentage for class 12 was 96.52 per cent.

Take a look here:

Names Rank Dewang Kumar Agarwal 1 Vibha Swaminathan 1 Mihika Amol Saman 2 Nandita Prakash 2 Nehal Sharma 2 Fiona Edwin 2 Debut Mondal 2 Dimitri Mallik 2 Nirihar Das 2 Khush Dhaga 2 Shaivi Goyal 2 Srishti Vidya 2

Students should note that in order to clear the ISC class 12th exam, they need to score at least 33 per cent marks on each paper and overall.

If you also appeared in the exam and want to check your results (once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

ISC 12th Results 2022: How to check scorecards

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cisce.org

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'ISC 12th Results 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students have to enter login credentials- unique ID, index number, captcha -- Click submit

Step 4: ISC, Class 12 result will appear on the screen

NOTE: Download the scorecard and take a printout for further references.