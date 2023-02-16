ISC Board Exam 2023 Class 12 Commerce Paper Today, Check Last Minute Guidelines And Other Details Here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will be conducting the Indian School Certificate (ISC) class 12 Commerce examination today (February 16). The ISC Board exam for Class 12 has begun from February 13 onwards and will conclude on 31 March.

According to the exam date sheet, the commerce paper will begin at 2 pm and end at 5 pm. The examination will be held for a duration of 3 hours. Candidates must note that the invigilators will distribute the papers at 1:45 pm and candidates will have 15 minutes to go through the entire question paper. Candidates must carry their board admit cards along with them to the exam hall.

ISC Board Exam 2023: Class 12 Important Guidelines and Tips

- Candidates have to reach the exam center at least 30 minutes before the time given in the class 12 time table 2023 to avoid the last-minute rush.

- Candidates must carry their board admit cards along with them to the exam hall. Candidates who fail to bring admit card will not be allowed to the exam hall.

- Students will get an extra 15 minutes for reading the question papers as mentioned in the ICSE board date sheet 2023 class 12.

- No extra time will be given to students except for specially-abled students.

- Students have to carry their mask, sanitizer, water bottle, and pen-pencil to the exam hall.

- Students are advised to read the questions very carefully and then start writing accordingly.

- Do not spend too much time on one or two questions. Try to attempt all the questions.

- Students should write the serial number of the question clearly at the beginning of each answer.