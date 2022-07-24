ISC 12th Results 2022 DECLARED: CISCE Announces Class 12th Results, 99.3% Pass; Here's How To Check

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE declared the Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 result 2022 on Sunday, July 24. Students who appeared for exams can check the available results on official websites- cisce.org, and results.cisce.org. This year, 99.38 per cent of students passed the exams and girls outshined the boys with a pass percentage of 99.52%, while boys secured 99.26%. As many as 18 students have secured rank 1 in ISC results. They scored 99.75% marks.

This year, a total of 96,940 students appeared for ISC Class 12 examinations. Out of them, 51,142 are boys and 45,798 are girls. To access the ISC 12th scorecard, the students need to enter their unique ID, index number, and captcha. The schools can access results by logging in to the Careers portal of the CISCE using the Principal’s login ID and password.

ISC 12TH Result 2022: Here's How To Check Results:

Step 1: Visit the official website – cisce.org, results.cisce.org

Step 2: Click on the link for the ISC Class 12 result 2022.

Step 3: Log in with your credentials and submit.

Step 4: ISC Class 12 result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Students can also access their class 12th results via DigiLocker, here's how:

Download the Digilocker app from the play store or visit its official website.

Create an account on the app

Enter the mobile number and complete the verification

Enter the required details like email ID, password, etc

Download the class 12 mark sheet for further reference

The ISC exams were conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) between April 6 and June 13. Students must note that the results of candidates who did not appear for either semester 1 or semester 2 exam as a whole will be marked as absent and their results will not be declared.