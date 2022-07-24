ISC 12th Results 2022: CISCE Likely To Announce Class 12 Results Today; Here's How To Check

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to declare the results for the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 exam today (July 24). Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are released, students can check and download them from the website -- cisce.org.

As per Careers360, A CISCE official said that the ISC result is likely to be announced on July 24, if not, the students will get their result on July 25. It has been a record that the pass percentage of the ISC exam never dips below 95 per cent. Hence, students can expect good results this year as well.

Once the ISC results are released, they will be available on the official website- cisce.org. Students should also keep in mind that without their unique ID, and index number students will not be able to log in and check their results.

If you also appeared in the exam and want to check your results (once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

ISC 12th Results 2022: How to check scorecards

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cisce.org

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'ISC 12th Results 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students have to enter login credentials- unique ID, index number, captcha -- Click submit

Step 4: ISC, Class 12 result will appear on the screen

NOTE: Download the scorecard and take a printout for further references.

The ISC overall pass percentage for the year 2021 was recorded at 99.3 per cent, whereas for 2020, 97.8 overall pass percentage was recorded. In 2019, the overall pass percentage was 96.52 per cent, and in 2018, 96.21 per cent.

Students should note that in order to clear the ISC class 12th exam, they need to score at least 33 per cent marks on each paper and overall.

On July 17, the CISCE announced the results for ICSE, Class 10, and a total of 99.97 per cent of students exams. Now, students are advised to keep a tab on the official website of the education board for class 10th results.