ISC 12th Result 2022: CISCE To Announce Class 12 Scorecard On July 24? Here's What We Know

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to release the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Result 2022 within a few days. As per several reports, the result can be announced by July 24 or July 25, 2022. Once announced, students can check their results on the official website of CISCE-- cisce.org. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website to get the latest updates.

ISC 12th Result 2022: Date and Time

The official date and time are not announced yet by CISCE. However, according to NDTV, the result can be announced by July 24 or July 25. Last year, CISCE announced the ISC Class 12th results on July 24.

ISC 12th Result 2022: How to check the result

Follow these step by step guidelines to check the result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of CISCE-- cisce.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ISC link from the course option

Step 3: Enter the login details required such as unique ID, index number, captcha

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: ISC Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for further references.

The ISC Class 12 exam was conducted in two terms this year. The mark sheet will be prepared by considering term 1, term 2 and internal assessment marks.

Meanwhile, CISCE released the ICSE 10th result 2022 on July 17. The overall passing percentage of the ICSE 10th exam 2022 is 99.97 per cent. Over 2.3 lakh students appeared in the ICSE 10th exam this year, with over 1.25 lakh boys and 1.05 lakh girls. Hargun Kaur Matharu, Anika Gupta, Pushkar Tripathi and Kanishka Mittal secured the first rank in ISC 10th exam 2022 with 99.80 per cent and 499 marks out of 500.