Is CBSE's Date Sheet For Class12 Board Exams 2023 Fake? Here's What We Know

The Central Board Of Secondary Education, CBSE is expected to issue the class 10th and 12th board examination 2023 date sheet soon. The CBSE Class 10th and 12th board exams will be held next year in March and students are eagerly waiting for the exam date sheets. Meanwhile, as per several media reports a 'CBSE Date Sheet Class XII' has gone viral on Whatsapp groups.

However, as per the officials, CBSE has not yet released the date sheet for either Class 10 or 12 Board Exams 2023. Reportedly, Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations has stated that the 'Date sheet has not been released as yet. CBSE officials have confirmed as much. With no official confirmation, students may note that the date sheet being circulated on Whatsapp is 'fake' and 'not official.

Going by the reports further, CBSE is expected that the CBSE class 12th datasheet will be released soon by end of November or in the first week of December 2022. Once released, students will be able to download it from the official website of CBSE - cbse.gov.in.

As per the fake CBSE 12th date sheet, the CBSE Class 12th Board Exams will commence from February 15, 2023 onwards. This viral date sheet also suggests that the examinations would be conducted in two shifts - morning and afternoon. Furthermore, the Class XII Examinations would end on April 9, 2022. (as per the document). This date sheet is also not available on CBSE's official website - cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Date Sheet release date:

According to several media reports, “There is a high possibility of date sheet is November or latest by December 1st week. The board would begin the practical examinations from January 10 or by January 15 at the latest. The theory exams would most probably begin by February 15, but nothing is confirmed as yet.”

This year CBSE has shifted back to its conventional mode of examination and will conduct the board exams only once and not twice like last year.