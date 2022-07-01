IPU CET 2022: GGSIPU Starts Registration For Counselling | Details Here

The online counselling process for IPU CET 2022 for qualified candidates has been started by the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, or better known as IP University. Candidates who have cleared the IPU CET 2022 can register for the counselling process from today (July 1). Students should note that the IPU CET counselling application will come to an end on July 11 at 11:50 pm.

Further, those candidates who are eligible for the counselling will have to pay participation fees of Rs 1,000 while doing the registration. As per the official notice, the university will conduct the counselling process for 35 academic programmes.

Students should note that out of 35 programs, 31 programmes are those which are based on university-conducted entrance tests -- IPU CET 2022. On the other hand, the other four courses are based on national-level tests.

For the uninitiated, the national level test includes CLAT UG 2022 for LLB, CLAT PG 2022 for LLM, CAT 2021 and CMAT 2022 for MBA, and NIMCET 2022 for MCA.

Every year lakhs of students appear for the IPU entrance exam in order to get admission to different colleges of the university. This year the university is providing admission in 35 courses for the academic year 2022-23.

The university conducted the exam on June 18, 19, 23, 24, and 25. The entrance exam consisted of a total number of 150 questions. The maximum marks of the test are 600 and Candidates were given 150 minutes to complete the exam.

The exam contained of MCQ-type questions, and according to the marking scheme of IP University candidates got 4 marks for each correct answer and lose 1 mark for each wrong answer from the total score.