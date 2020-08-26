New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IPU) on Wednesday announced the date for IPU CET 2020. Candidates seeking to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate programmes from the GGSIPU need to appear for IPU CET exam.The entrance exams for the new session of IPU will be held from September 9 to September 14, 2020. Students who have applied for the exam can now see the examination briefing and other details at ipu.ac.in. Alternatively, students can also easily check the updates on jagranjosh.com. Read on to know how to check the briefing for the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University for National Institute online entrance test.

How to check briefing notice:

Step-1: Students have to visit the official website of the IPU i.e, ipu.ac.in.

Step-2: Go to the examination section on the homepage and click on examination notice

Step-3: Click on ‘Computer Based Test’ link

Step-4: Open online admission briefing details

Step-5: The notice will display on your screen

Step-6: Download the file for future reference

The centers for IPU entrance exams have been extended to Chandigarh, Lucknow, Jaipur and different districts of Delhi. Due to ongoing coronavirus crisis, the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University is conducting computer-based entrance exams for the first time. An autonomous organization under the Education Ministry, EdCIL will take charge to conduct the online examinations.

However, Vice-Chancellor of IPU, Mahesh Verma said, “All social distancing norms will be followed during the examination and only 50 per cent students will be present at each center. Keeping the ongoing coronavirus crisis in mind, the number of examination centers has been increased. The guidelines issued by government-related to covid-19 will also be taken into consideration.

