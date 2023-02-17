IPPB Recruitment 2023: Application Process Begins For 41 Junior Associate, Assistant Manager And Other Posts At ippbonline.com; Check Details

India Post Payment Bank (IPPB) has started the application process for Junior Associates and other posts. The last date to apply will be February 28. This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 41 vacant seats in the organisation. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at– ippbonline.com.

IPPB Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The IPPB recruitment selection process will be done based on interviews. However, the bank reserves the right to conduct Assessment, Group Discussion, or Online Test in addition to an interview. IPPB reserves the right to call only the requisite number of candidates for the Assessment/Interview/ Group Discussion or Online Test after preliminary screening/shortlisting with reference to the candidate’s qualification, experience, etc. The list of candidates finally selected will be released on the official website.

IPPB Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Junior Associate (IT)-- 15 posts

Assistant Manager (IT)-- 10 posts

Manager (IT)-- 9 posts

Senior Manager (IT)-- 5 posts

Chief Manager (IT)-- 2 posts

IPPB Recruitment 2023: Posting

The selected officers will be posted in Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, etc. However, officers may be posted anywhere in India.

IPPB Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Interested candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria mentioned above may send an email with a scanned copy of the signed application in the prescribed format along with a detailed resume to careers@ippbonline.in from the candidate’s same email id as mentioned in the application form before February 28, 2023.

Before applying candidates are advised to read the notification thoroughly and then apply. If any error will be detected in the application form or if incomplete information will be detected, then the application form will be rejected. Candidates are advised to read the official notification for more information.