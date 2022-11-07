IPPB Recruitment 2022: Apply For 41 Manager Post At ippbonline.com; Check Details Here

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has released the notification for the recruitment drive to fill the vacant post of Assistant Manager, Manager, Senior Manager and Chief Manager. The last date to fill out the online application form is till November 18. Candidates can apply from the official website-- ippbonline.com.

A total of 41 vacant posts will be filled through the IPPB Recruitment drive. Selection will be made based on the interview. Moreover, Bank reserves the right to conduct assessments, Group Discussions or Online Tests in addition to interviews. Candidates have to pay Rs 750 to fill out the application form.

Details Of The Vacancy

Assistant Manager (IT): 18 Posts

Manager (IT): 13 Posts

Senior Manager (IT): 08 Posts

Chief Manager (IT): 02 Posts

IPPB Recruitment 2022: Check Here Educational Qualification

Assistant Manager (IT) - Bachelor of Science in Information Technology or Computer Science/Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology or Computer Science / Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology or Computer Science /Msc in Information Technology or Computer Science/BCA/MCA and the minimum work experience required is

Five years.

Manager (IT) - Bachelor of Science in Information Technology or Computer Science/Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology or Computer Science / Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology or Computer Science /Msc in Information Technology or Computer Science/BCA/MCA and the minimum work experience required is

Seven years.

Senior Manager (IT) - Bachelor of Science in Information Technology or Computer Science/Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology or Computer Science / Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology or Computer Science /Msc in Information Technology or Computer Science/BCA/MCA and the minimum work experience required is

Nine years.