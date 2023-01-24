International Education Day 2023: How Teachers Can Create Student-Centric Learning Environment In Classes? Expert Explains

Proper education improves people’s understanding of the world around them and also boosts their confidence in facing the world. When it comes to career growth, a well-educated person has more scope in getting a good job as compared to an illiterate person.

Teachers play an important role in everyone’s life. It is undeniable that technology has facilitated new learning techniques with changes in the education sector. However, a good teacher can not be replaced as digital technologies can not feed human values to a person.

Their main job is not only teaching but also preparing students for a better tomorrow. Teacher-student bonds consist of knowing their students better and encouraging them to become better learners every day.

Let us look at some effective ways to help teachers create a student-centered learning environment for them to thrive and achieve their fullest potential. Speaking to Jagran English, Anand Prakash, Head of Academics and Co-founder Vedantu, said that there are three basic ways through which a teacher can improve the learning abilities of students.

Practice makes students perfect:

“The art of continuous practice is only what can remove the mystique out of the learning process or the exams. The more students practice, the more they have an advantage. For example, replicating the nuances of actual exams like conducting continuous practice tests. This will not only measure how much students know but also reinforces learning and makes it more likely to retrieve the same information later,” Anand Prakash said.

“This data can also be used to drive instructions based on refined assessments by measuring the depth of student’s content knowledge and evolution. Solving practice tests helps them get an idea about paper patterns, question styles, timings, strategies, schedules, and assess their overall preparedness,” he added.

Ice-breaker Q&As and one-on-one student-teacher interactions

Anand Prakash further said, “Organizing post-class doubt-solving sessions instead of the traditional approach of asking questions is a great way to start a dialogue with students and engage with them”.

“Discussing exam-specific questions after each test is an effective method of solving doubts. It is important to build a rapport with students through one-on-one interactions where teachers can discuss individual strong and weak areas which will help them strategize their approach while learning certain topics or solving their next practice test or actual exam paper,” he added.

An extra mile of support to build student morale

“Efforts in reaching out to students go a long way in building their confidence and tackling their stress related to learning a new or tough concept or during exams. Different strategies like small talks on different topics, celebrating small wins, music sessions, and conducting mentoring or counseling sessions are effective,” Anand Prakash said.