INI-CET Exam 2021: The INI-CET exam was conducted for admissions in postgraduate medical courses in all AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER and NIMHANS.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the postponement of the Institutes of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2021 exam, which is scheduled to take on June 16, in wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The INI-CET exam was conducted for admissions in postgraduate medical courses in all AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER and NIMHANS. The top court directed the authorities to postpone the INI-CET 2021 Exam by at least one month.

A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and M R Shah disposed of a plea filed by doctors seeking admission in PG medical and challenging the notification of fixing June 16 as the date of INI CET 2021. The apex court, in its order, said that it was of the view that the scheduled date for INI-CET 2021 Exam, which is June 16, is arbitrary.

"We direct the exam to be postponed by one month, Needless to say, the exam can be held anytime after the expiry of one month," the top court said.

The bench said that having regard to the difficulty faced by the candidates due to the examination and many placed far away due to COVID duty from the examination centre, the exam needs to be postponed. Around 80,000 candidates are vying for 815 seats in the national level examination which is being held by AIIMS.

The 815 seats are spread across 8 institutes of AIIMS and JIPMER, Puducherry, NIMHANS, Bengaluru and PGIMER, Chandigarh. The INI CET 2021 was initially scheduled to be held on May 8 but was rescheduled to June 16 due to the COVID pandemic.

The order came a day after the All India Institue of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday released the admit cards for the INI-CET 2021 exam. The admit card was released amid the demands for the postponement of the INI-CET 2021 exam. Around 80,000 students were scheduled to appear for the exam this year.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan