New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) released the INI CET 2021 Results for the November Examination late Sunday evening on November 21. The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test or INI CET 2021 Results have been declared on the official website for AIIMS exams with the names and related details of all the candidates who managed to qualify in the highly competitive medical exam for admission in Postgraduate programmes.

Medical aspirants seeking admission to PG programmes for January 2022 session can check their results online at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Steps to check INI CET 2021 results

While checking the results, candidates are advised to follow the below mentioned steps to avoid facing any issues:

Step 1: Log onto the official exam portal designated for the results of INI CET 2021 exam i.e. aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the 'Important Announcements' section

Step 3: Click on INI CET 2021 Result Link published on the website

Step 4: A PDF file will open in a new window on your devices

Step 5: Locate your roll number and check result status on it

Step 6: Download the PDF file on your device and save it for future reference

The INI CET exam was conducted on November 14 2021. The PG Medical entrance exam was conducted in a computer-based mode as a screening test for admission to 6-years MD, MS, DM, MCh and MDS courses in AIIMS and other Institutes of National Importance (INI) across India.

The PDF file released by the exam authority, contains two lists i.e. one containing list of qualified candidates for MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and another for MDS Candidates. According to the data shared by the exam authority, 25666 candidates have qualified for PG Medical courses while 2543 candidates have qualified for MDS programmes.

