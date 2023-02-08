Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023: Application Process Begins For 203 Specialist Officer Posts; Check Details

Indian Bank on Wednesday released a notice for recruitment of various vacancies for the posts of Specialist Officer (SO). This recruitment drive will fill 203 vacant posts for Financial Analyst, Risk Officer, IT/Computer Officer, Information Security, Marketing Officer, Forex Officer, HR Officers, and others. Candidates can apply for the application form from February 16 to 28. Interested candidates can apply at– indianbank.in.

The Indian Bank SO selection process consists of shortlisting of candidates followed by an interview or written test. The interview will be conducted for 100 marks. While the written examination will comprise of 100 marks questions. The exam will be held for 2 hours. The application fee will be Rs 175 for SC, ST, and PWBD category candidates and Rs 800 for all others categories.

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening Date for Submission of Application– February 16

Last Date for Submission of Application– February 28

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Shortlisting of Applications or

Written /Online Exam

Personal Interview

Document Verification

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Financial Analyst (Credit Officer)-- 60 vacancies

Risk Officer– 15 vacancies

IT/Computer Officer– 23 vacancies

Information Security– 7 vacancies

Marketing Officer– 13 vacancies

Treasury Officer (Dealer for Treasury)-- 20 vacancies

Industrial Development Officer– 50 vacancies

Forex Officer– 10 vacancies

HR Officer– 5 vacancies

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– indianbank.in.

Step 2: Click on the link Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023 under the career section.

Step 3: Now click on the apply online link to redirect the application form.

Step 4: Fill out the application form by giving all the necessary details such as personal and academic details.

Step 5: Now upload the required documents such as signature, photographs, left thumb impression, etc.

Step 6: Candidates have to pay the application fee and then submit

Note: Download the confirmation page and print the application form for future reference.