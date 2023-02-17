indian-army-agniveer-recruitment-2023-registration-process-begins-at-joinindianarmy-gov-in-check-selection-process

Indian Army has started the registration process for Agniveer recruitment 2023 for Junior Commissioned Officer/other ranks/Agniveers. The last date to apply will be March 15. The exam will be conducted from April 17 onward. Eligible and interested candidates can apply at– joinindianarmy.nic.in.

According to the notification, applications have been invited for various divisions including Agra, Aizawl, Mizoram, Almora, Amethi, Bareilly, Barrackpore (WB), Berhampore (WB), Cuttack (Odisha), Lansdowne, Lucknow, Meerut, Pithoragarh, Rangapahar: Manipur, Sambalpur (Odisha), Siliguri (for Sikkim State), Siliguri (WB) and many more zones. Candidates can check the notification on the official website for more details.

The online Common Entrance Examination (CEE) will be conducted in 176 exam centers across the country from April 17 to April 20, 2023. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based exam. Candidates have to select 5 choices of examination centers and as per the choice, they will be allotted a center.

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The Indian Army Agniveer recruitment process will be held in two phases. Phase 1 will be Online Common Entrance Exam at Computer Based Test Centres spread pan-India. While phase 2 will be Recruitment Rally at the respective Rally venue and the last process will be Document Verification, Medical Examination and then the commission will release the final merit list on the official website.

For the Indian Army Agniveer recruitment application form, the cost will be Rs 500 per candidate. While 50 per cent will be reduced for the army so those candidates need to pay Rs 250 along with the associated bank if any as part of the application.

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link JRO/OR/Agniveer.

Step 3: Candidates have to register and then fill up the application form.

Step 4: Now upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Submit the application form.

Note: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.