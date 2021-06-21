School Reopening News: Scroll down to check the full list of states and union territories (UTs) where schools and other educational institutions may reopen in July.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amid the decreasing trend of COVID-19 across the country, several state and union territory (UT) governments have reopened schools. However, many of them are still planning to reopen schools and will make a decision regarding it post reviewing the COVID-19 situation in India in July. However, for a nationwide re-opening of education institutes, opinion is being taken by the Centre from states and UTs currently.

When will schools and colleges reopen?

The final decision to reopen educational institutes will be taken after reviewing the situation of COVID in the country. Meanwhile, emphasis has been laid on the vaccination of teachers and other staff attached to educational institutions. All states have been instructed to take necessary steps regarding this. The decision on holding classes will not be taken until the situation is better. The main purpose of reopening is to speed up the process of admission and pending examination. This means students will not be asked to attend schools and colleges until the risk of a possible third wave is completely clear.

Full list of states and UTs where schools may reopen from July

Uttar Pradesh

The State Education Department official PN Singh has said that schools can re-open in Uttar Pradesh from July 1. However, students will not be called to school right now. Only teachers will come and take classes from school.

As per the state’s new guidelines, teachers and staff of basic secondary and higher secondary schools are allowed to attend schools for administrative work. Currently, schools are closed till June 30 until further orders.

Bihar

Bihar may also re-open schools from June 1 onwards. Its Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said that if Covid cases are controlled, both the state government and education department is in favour of opening schools from July. Institutes of higher education will open first in Bihar, then middle school and primary schools will be opened.

Delhi

Schools will continue to function in the online mode amid the ongoing Covid pandemic in Delhi.

Madhya Pradesh



The process of admission in MP has started. However, Its Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar has said that a collective decision regarding reopening is yet to be taken.

Telangana

The Telangana government on Thursday announced that all schools, colleges and other educational institutions can reopen in the state from July 1.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha