New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: After a significant decline in Covid-19 cases in India, several state governments decided to reopen schools and colleges. Students have faced huge losses in their studies. States such as Delhi, UP, West Bengal, Chandigarh have resumed physical classes. In order for students to attend the physical classes, they have to present written consent from their parents or guardians to attend physical classes.

Back on February 02, the central government has issued reopening guidelines to schools and has asked UTs and states to decide the consent factor as per the situation.

As per the recent updates, schools and colleges are reopened/reopening in these states:

Delhi

From February 14, schools for students for nursery to class 8 have reopened. Schools are required to follow strict Covid-19 restrictions during offline classes. Teachers who aren't vaccinated will not be permitted. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued guidelines for the same.

Chandigarh

All private schools in Chandigarh have reopened from February 14 with full capacity. Rules for commencing physical classes have been issued by the Director of School Education Dr. Palika Arora.

Goa

Since the cases of Covid-19 have declined in Goa, the government decided to reopen all educational institutions from class 1 to 12 from February 21.

Issuing an order on Thursday, the state government said, "As COVID-19 cases are reducing day by day in the state, it has been decided by the competent authority to re-open all the educational institutions from std. I to std. XII from February 21."

"COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and as per SOP guidelines," The official order further said.

Rajasthan

Schools in Rajasthan reopened on February 01. Schools for students who are in standard 5 have reopened in both private and government schools.

Uttar Pradesh

Physical classes for students from nursery to Class 12, along with colleges have reopened in the state from February 14.

Odisha

Schools for classes 1 to 7 were supposed to reopen on February 13 however, the reopening of classes has been deferred till February 28. Nevertheless, students may not come to school and continue to attend online classes.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen