India's First Virtual School Launched Last Year By Centre: NIOS Refutes Arvind Kejriwal's Claim

The first virtual school in India was launched by the Centre last year and not by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, said the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Wednesday. The clarification came after Kejriwal launched the Delhi Virtual Model School (DVMS), which he said was "India's first such platform".

"With reference to certain media reports regarding the claims of India's first virtual school being launched today. It is informed that the first virtual school of the country was already launched by Union Education Minister in August last year," the NIOS said.

"At present there are more than 7000 study centres affiliated with NIOS which are dedicatedly providing academic support and more than 1500 study centres providing support in skill based vocational courses to the learners of NIOS Virtual Open School. Live interactive classes shall be conducted by these study centres accredited by NIOS," it said.

In its statement, the open school, formerly known as National Open School (NOS), also said that the first session of NIOS Virtual Open School was organised in the academic year 2021 under which 2.18 lakh assignments and TMAs were uploaded by the learners.

"In the recently completed academic session 4.46 lakh assignments and Tutor Mark Assignment (TMAs) have been uploaded by the NIOS learners. These TMAs are being auto allocated to the subject experts and are being evaluated online. The beauty of the system is that as soon as the TMA is evaluated and the marks are awarded by the subject expert, the TMA marks are visible to the learner in their dashboard," the statement read.

"It is expected to reach the mark of more than 10 lakh online submission and evaluation of assignments in the on-going academic session."

Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed he has launched "India's first" virtual school. He said the Delhi Model Virtual School (DMVS) will be for classes 9-12 and also prepare students for competitive exams like JEE, NEET and CUET.

"When schools were shut during Covid, we saw schools take virtual classes, we have started the Delhi Model Virtual School based on this concept itself. Children from any corner of the country, be it a village or city, can take admission in this school," he said.

The application process for the 2022-23 academic session started from Wednesday and students can apply through www.dmvs.ac.in. Any child aged between 13 and 18 who has completed class 8 from any recognised school can apply for admission in class 9. The school will not charge any fee and there will be an attendance tracking system in-built in the online platform used for classes.

As for the exams, students will be required to physically come to the national capital for two term-end exams. These exams will be held at the designated schools in Delhi where students can also give computer-based Tests (CBT).