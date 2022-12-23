India Post Recruitment 2023: 98,000 Posts To Be Released Soon At indiapost.gov.in; Check Details

The India Post Office will be releasing the notification for the recruitment of 98,083 vacant seats of MTS, Mail Guard, Postman, Stenographer, and others soon. The application form is expected to be released this week. Once released, candidates can apply at– indiapost.gov.in.

Candidates can apply for 59,099 vacant seats of postmen, 37,539 vacant posts of MTS and 1,445 vacancies of mail guard.

In the notification, the details will be mentioned such as the registration dates, detail vacancies, eligibility criteria, and application fees. According to the previous notification for applying for Postman and Mail Guard jobs the minimum age criteria will be 18 years and the maximum age criteria will be 35 years.

The India Post recruitment process will be made based on the Candidates' academic qualifications. Multiple merits list will be released by the concerned authority.

General category candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 100. While female, SC/ST, PWD and transwomen candidates will not have to pay any fee. For candidates who will be selected for Mail guard the expected Salary will be Rs. 33,718 whereas a Postman’s salary will be Rs.35,370.

India Post Recruitment 2023: Post-wise Recruitment

Postman– 59,099 Vacancy

Mailguard– 1,445 Vacancy

MTS– 98,083 Vacancy

India Post Recruitment 2023: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– indiapost.gov.in

Step 2: Candidates have to download the Postal Circle Notification

Step 3: Now, read all the eligibility details

Step 4: Fill in all the required details on the application

Step 5: Now pay the application fee

Step 6: Enclose all the required certificates along with photographs (If Required)

Step 7: Submit the application form