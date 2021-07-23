India Post Recruitment 2021: Interested candidates will be given a salary in the range of Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: India Post has released applications for several posts in Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant and Multi Tasking Staff. A total of 57 vacancies have been released under the recruitment drive of India Post Recruitment 2021. Interested candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website, and the last date to submit the form is August 18, 2021. Students who have passed Class 10 or 12 from a recognised board can also apply for these posts. Scroll down to know complete details about this recruitment.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Postal Assistant - 45 Posts

Sorting Assistant - 09 Posts

Multi-Tasking Staff - 03 Posts

India Post Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant

Age Limit: 18 to 27 Years

Education Qualification: Interested candidates must be 12th pass from a recognised board or University. Also, they are required to know the basic knowledge of computer and should have a certificate from School Board/University/State Government/Central Government.

Multi-Tasking Staff

Age Limit: 18 to 25 Years

Education Qualification: Interested candidates must be 10th pass or equivalent from a recognised board or university. Also, he/she must know the local language of the state.

Please Note: As per government norms, there will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates, such as SC/ST, OBC and Disability.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Salary

Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant: Interested candidates will be given a salary in Level-4 Matrix (Rs. 25500- Rs 81100)

Multi-Tasking Staff: Interested candidates will be given a salary in the range of Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900.

Interested candidates are requested to go through the official notice released by India Post before applying for the above posts.

For the latest updates on government jobs, Class 10th & 12th Result 2021 and College Admission 2021, keep checking English Jagaran.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv