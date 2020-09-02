New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The online registration for the Gramin Dak Sevaks recruitment in Odisha and Tamil Nadu circles commenced on Tuesday. Interested candidates can now fill the Gramin Dak Sevaks Recruitment form by visiting the official website of the India Post i.e, appost.in. The online application window for GDS Recruitment has opened on September 1. The application process will be concluded on September 30, 2020. According to the notice issued by India Post, 5,222 vacancies have been released, out of which, 3162 in Tamil Nadu and 2060 vacancies in Odisha. Read on to know about the Gramin Dak Sevaks Recruitment 2020 application process, eligibility and other important details related to the recruitment.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up Branch Postmaster (BPM), Dak Sevak posts, Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) in Odisha and Tamil Nadu circles.

How to apply:

Step 1: Candidate has to visit the official website i.e, appost.in

Step 2: Click on the link, floating on the homepage for the India Post website for an online application form.

Step 3: Key in the personal and academic details carefully

Step 4: Upload the required documents including category based certificate

Step 5: Make sure to enter all starred details

Step 6: Preview the registration form before submitting

Step 7: Enter ReCaptcha

Step 8: Submit the application form and take out the print for future reference

Eligibility criteria

A candidate must be between 18-40 years as on September 1, 2020. However, the upper limit is extended up to five years for SC/St, 10 years for specially able and 3 years for OBC candidates.

A candidate should have passed class 10 from any recognized board of school education.

Candidates knowing the regional language will be given preferences.

Posted By: Srishti Goel