India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Application Process Begins For 40889 Posts At indiapostgdsonline.gov.in; Check Details

Updated: Fri, 27 Jan 2023 04:12 PM IST
Indian Post on Friday stated the application process for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS). The last date to submit the application form will be February 16. A total of 40,889 vacant seats will be filled for the post of Branch Postmaster(BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster(ABPM)/Dak Sevak). Interested candidates can apply at– indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
Candidates wishing to join GDS should have passed the class 10 examination with Mathematics and English as compulsory or elective subjects. The candidates' age limit should be between 18 years to 40 years. India Post will select the candidates on the basis of performance in class 10. Selected candidates will get a salary between Rs 12,000 to Rs 24,470.
Candidates have to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. However, SC, ST, female, and trans-woman categories candidates will not have to pay any fee. Candidates can edit their applications from February 17 to 19, 2023.
India Post GDS Recruitment: Important Dates
Starting Date of Application– January 27
Last Date of Application– February 16
Edit/Correction Window– February 17 to 19
India Post GDS Recruitment: Vacancy Details
Andhra Pradesh– 2480
Assam– 355
Assam– 36
Assam– 16
Bihar– 1461
Chattisgarh– 1593
Delhi– 46
Gujarat– 2017
Haryana– 354
HP– 603
J&K– 300
Jharkhand– 1590
Karnataka– 3036
Kerala – 2462
MP– 1841
Maharashtra– 94
Maharashtra– 2414
North Eastern– 201
North Eastern– 395
North Eastern– 209
North Eastern– 118
Odisha– 1382
Punjab– 6
Punjab– 760
Rajasthan– 1684
TN– 3167
Telangana– 1266
UP– 7987
Uttarakhand– 889
WB– 2001
WB– 29
WB– 54
WB– 19
WB– 24
India Post GDS Recruitment: Here’s How To Apply
Step 1: Go to the official website– indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the 'Registration Tab' where they are required to enter their details such as Mobile Number, Email, Name, Father's Name, Date of Birth, Gender etc.
Step 3: Now students will be required to enter their registration number and select the circle.
Step 4: Students can only apply one or more for vacant posts of GDS in only one of the selected divisions.
Note: Take the printout of the application form for future reference.