India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Last Date To Apply Today For 40889 Posts At indiapostgdsonline.gov.in; Here’s How To Apply

The application process for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) (Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevak) in India Post will conclude Today (February 16). Candidates who have not applied yet can apply at– indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Candidates must note that they can edit their application from February 17 to 19, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill 40,889 vacant posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) (Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevak) in India Post. Candidates have to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. However, SC, ST, female, and trans-woman categories candidates will not have to pay any fee.

Candidates wishing to join GDS should have passed the class 10 examination with Mathematics and English as compulsory or elective subjects. The candidates' age limit should be between 18 years to 40 years. India Post will select the candidates based on performance in class 10. Selected candidates will get a salary between Rs 12,000 to Rs 24,470.

India Post GDS Recruitment: Important Dates

Starting Date of Application– January 27

Last Date of Application– February 16

Edit/Correction Window– February 17 to 19

India Post GDS Recruitment: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Registration Tab' where they are required to enter their details such as Mobile Number, Email, Name, Father's Name, Date of Birth, Gender, etc.

Step 3: Now students will be required to enter their registration number and select the circle.

Step 4: Students can only apply one or more for vacant posts of GDS in only one of the selected divisions.

Note: Take the printout of the application form for future reference.