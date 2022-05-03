New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: India Post has invited job applications for the post of Gramin Sevak posts. Candidates who are interested can apply for the job posts by visiting the official site of India Post GDS recruitment link indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The registration process was started on May 2 and will end on June 5, 2022. Candidates must know that in the 2022 recruitment drive India Post has issued vacancies for 38,926 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS)as BPM/ABPM/ Dak Sevak across the country in various states.

Candidates who will apply will be selected as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak and will be paid Rs. 12000 for BPM and Rs. 10000 for ABPM/ Dak Sevak. There will be no exam. Only a merit list will be prepared. Check all important details related to this vacancy here:

India Post GDS recruitment 2022: Important dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 02 May 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 05 June 2022

India Post GDS recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

All candidates applying for the post should have a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS.

The age limit of the candidates should be between 18 years to 40 years of age.

India Post GDS recruitment 2022: Application Fees

A fee of ₹100/- is to be paid by the applicants for all posts notified in the chosen Division. However, payment of fee is exempted for all female candidates, SC/ST candidates, PwD candidates and Transwomen candidates.

Candidates must know that their selection will be made as per the system generated merit list based on the merit position of the candidate and the preference of posts submitted. This shall be subject to fulfilling all eligibility criteria as per the rules.

Posted By: Ashita Singh