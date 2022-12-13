India, Nepal Sign MoUs In Education Sector; Here’s What Benefits Will Students Get

The Embassy of India and the Nepal government’s Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) to collaborate on projects in the education sector. Apart from this, the collaboration will also focus on the healthcare and drinking water sectors. The projects will be implemented in Nepal under the grant assistance of the Indian government.

According to the press release, the construction of the projects will provide better education, healthcare and drinking water facilities for people in Nepal. India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The new education infrastructure will provide an improved environment for students to enhance their knowledge.

The three projects will be constructed in Nepal and will be implemented at Rs 101.79 million:

- Shree Janata Belaka Secondary School building in the Udayapur district

-Ngonga Thenchowk Chholing meditation centre in the Soulukhumbu district

-Lisnekhola Tikasung Dangchet Jharlang water supply project in Dhading district

The Embassy of India in Nepal stated that the implementation of these projects showcases the Indian government’s support in strengthening the efforts of Nepal’s government in uplifting people. It will provide better education facilities, better health care facilities and safe drinking facilities for the local community and improve the quality of life for people in Nepal.

India has uplifted more than 532 High Impact Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal and completed 476 projects in various sectors, including health, education, drinking water, connectivity, sanitation and development of other public utilities in seven states of Nepal.

What is HICDPs?

The buildings for the schools were classified as High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) and were built under an agreement between India and Nepal and the District Coordination Committee of Sarlahi.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi signed an agreement during his visit to Lumbini, including cooperation between the two countries in the field of higher education. The two countries have signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) and Lumbini Buddhist University for the establishment of Dr Ambedkar Chiar for Buddhist Studies.

The implementation of these projects reflects the continued commitment of the Government of India to accompany the efforts of the Government of Nepal to create infrastructure in priority sectors including Education.