School Reopening News: Check the complete list of states where the schools and colleges have been shut down amid the growing COVID-19 cases.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The growing number of COVID-19 cases have compelled the state government to take stringent action to curb the outspread of the deadly virus. On Sunday, India reported its biggest single-day spike since September last year. Not just this, even the number of fatalities has increased. After seeing the rapid surge in coronavirus cases, state governments, including Delhi, Maharashtra, UP and Punjab, have shut down the schools and colleges. Some states have also postponed the board exams.

Here we have brought you the complete list of states, who have shut down the schools and colleges, and have also postponed the exams.

Delhi

The schools for classes up to 8th class will remain closed till further orders. According to the Delhi government, students of classes 9th and 11th are allowed to attend the school only after their parents' consent.

Bihar

The state government have ordered all the schools, colleges and coaching centres to shut from April 5-April 11. This date can also get extended if there is no drop in the active cases.

Uttar Pradesh

CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered the schools to remain close for classes up to 8th class till April 11. Earlier, the schools were supposed to remain close till April 4, however, after seeing a spike in cases, CM extended the date.

Chhattisgarh

The state government have imposed a complete lockdown in Durg district from April 6-April 14, while Section 144 has been imposed in Raipur. The schools have been ordered to remain close till further notice.

Tamil Nadu

The state government has ordered the closure of schools for classes 9, 10 and 11 till further notice.

Punjab

After seeing a spike in the number of cases in the state, the school and colleges in Punjab will remain close till April 10. Even the board exams have been rescheduled in the state, as per new orders now the Class 10th board exams will be held from May 4 to May 24. Class 12th exams will be held between April 20 and May 24.

Jammu and Kashmir

Lt. governor Manoj Sinha has ordered to shut down the schools up to class 12th till April 11.

Himachal Pradesh

The schools and colleges have been ordered to remain shut till April 15. However, there are no restrictions on the movement of tourists in the state.

Madhya Pradesh

After witnessing a major spike in the state, CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan has imposed a ban on the movement of people in several cities such as Bhopal, Indore, etc. The CM has ordered the schools to remain close for classes up to the 8th till April 15.

Rajasthan

Schools up to class 5th have been ordered to shut down till the next order. While the exams of classes 8th, 9th and 11 have been postponed, Class 8th exam will start from May 6, class 9th exam from April 26 and class 11th exams from April 24.

Maharashtra

The state is witnessing a rapid number of coronavirus cases. Owing to this situation, schools are ordered to promote students up to class 8 without exams.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv