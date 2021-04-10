School Reopening News: As government imposes restrictions again, here is the complete of states and UTs where schools and educational institutions have been closed again amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: India has been hit hard by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, forcing several states and union territories (UTs) to impose weekend lockdowns and night curfews again. Several states and UT governments have also closed all schools, colleges and educational institutions till further orders in wake of the rising coronavirus cases.

Notably, all schools and colleges were closed from March 25 last year after the central government announced a nationwide lockdown. However, states and UTs were allowed to reopen from October as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Friday announced that all schools -- both government and private -- will stay shut till further other for all classes in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"All schools are, hereby, informed that the conduct of all academic and examination activities through physical mode shall remain suspended with immediate effect till further orders," the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in an order.

Bihar:

The Bihar government has also closed all schools, colleges and coaching institutes in the state till April 18. "Order for closure of schools from April 5 to April 11 has been extended for one week," said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday.

Haryana:

In Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that all schools for classes 1 to 8 will stay closed till April 30 amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

"We are monitoring the situation in the state and are focusing more on testing instead of 'night curfew' or 'lockdown'. In the coming days, the government will increase testing at the market places, malls, bus stands, railway stations to contain the spread of coronavirus. We don't have to panic but should work hard to fight the pandemic and adhere to the covid guidelines," he said on Friday.

Himachal Pradesh:

The Himachal Pradesh government has also announced that all schools and educational institutions will stay shut till April 21 amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

Uttarakhand:

In neighbouring Uttarakhand, schools for all classes will stay closed in Haldwani, Dehradun and Haridwar till April 30.

Tripura:

The Tripura government has suspended classes of classes 1 and 2 in all schools across the state till further orders amid a spike in coronavirus cases, said state Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath, adding that students of classes 3 and 4 would now attend classes on alternate days from next week.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma