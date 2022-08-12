Independence Day 2022: Speech Ideas For Students And Teachers For This I-Day

India is ready with all the preparations to celebrate 75th Independence Day on August 15th. From citizens taking part in 'Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign' to Indian postal services providing free door-to-door delivery of the national flag, everyone is ready to commemorate the 75th Independence Day with their own unique ideas.

Meanwhile, different schools and educational institutes organise several events to mark this historic day. Students start getting ready for their on-stage performances a month ago. Several events and performances are organised on this day, but one thing that always remains constant is a speech on Independence Day.

While writing a speech is no big deal, you always need some innovative ideas to present yourself differently. And if you are worrying about how to be a good speaker, no worries, here is a list of tips that will not only make you a wonderful speaker but will help you in leaving a footprint in the hearts of your audience.

Take a look:

- Start your speech with a greeting. Greet everyone who is present there, including the audience and make sure you wish them 'Happy Independence Day'.

- A famous quote from your favourite freedom fighter is also a good idea, to begin with. Students who can write good may use their own quote as it will leave a great impact.

- You can also use quotes in between your speech as it will grab the attention of the audience. Ensure that you make constant eye contact with them as it makes you look more confident.

- Instead of using google for your speech, try using your own ideas. You can always come up with something that is out of the box.

- You can also use topics like India in the 21st century, or you can talk to people around you and ask them how independent they feel, and use it in your speech. It will give a personal touch to your speech.

-Share your own experience with your speech. Do you feel our country is independent? Add it to your speech and it will leave a powerful impact.

- Don't make your speech a lengthy one. rest of the participants need their time too plus you don't need your audience to get bored.

- Don't end your speech abruptly. Use a quote, or a famous saying to make it sound better. You can also use something motivational or something you are proud of. You can use the country's achievements or examples of people who have contributed to the growth of the nation.

- You can also make your speech revolve around the unsung heroes of the country like Neerja Bhanot.

NOTE: The most important thing while giving your speech is to look confident. Don't just look into a paper and say it. Instead, memorise your speech, and practice it hundred times before the final performance. Always remember, 'Practice Makes A Man Perfect'.