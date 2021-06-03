Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that schools and colleges teach students about team spirit, which is essential for India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: In a surprise move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with class 12 students of CBSE-affiliated schools, days after the Education Ministry cancelled this year's board exams in wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

The online interaction organised by the Education Ministry.

During his surprise interaction, PM Modi asked the students to utilise their time "productively and creatively", saying they should never feel stressed about exams.

To this, one of the students replied that there was "no fear" in his mind about the examinations as the Prime Minister had earlier said that exams should be "celebrated as a festival".

He also said that schools and colleges teach students about team spirit, which is essential for India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Expressing confidence that India will beat the pandemic, the Prime Minister said that students will take the country to "newer heights".

"You are taught about team spirit in schools and colleges, and we got to witness the same in the second wave of COVID-19, through public participation and teamwork," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

PM Modi also asked the students whether they will watch IPL, Champion's League, or wait for the Olympics. He also told students that they should always remember the mantra of 'health is wealth' and enquired what do they do to remain physically fit.

The central government on Tuesday announced that class 12 board exams have cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 situation in the country. Making the announcement, Prime Minister Modi said that the decision was taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

"The decision on Class XII exams was taken after an extensive consultive process. We got several inputs from all over the nation, which were insightful and enabled us to take a student-friendly decision," he said in a Tweet later.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma