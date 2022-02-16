New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: IITs have always been the leading institutes to introduce revolutionary resources for promoting education in India. With NPTEL, the IITs had already been providing online classes, certifications and courses. NPTEL or National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning is a joint venture between all the IITs (IITM, IITB, IITG, etc.) and the Ministry of Education, India. Each IIT contributes by uploading recordings of their classes on the NPTEL platform and even on Youtube. Here is the official NPTEL channel of IIT Madras and here is the same for IIT Guwahati.

The IITs have been promoting online certifications and study resources so that more students from second-tier institutes or who are not able to attend classes can also have access to valuable lectures. A lot of the courses in the NPTEL portal are now AICTE approved FDP courses that fetch credits that can be transferred.

IIT Delhi alone contributes to this MOOC (Massive Open Online Courses) initiative by hosting 15 to 20 courses. This initiative by the leading institutes of technology and the Government of India is mainly focused upon providing quality education content to millions of students who might not get access to these resources.

New Education Initiatives for 2022

The Ministry of Education has also recently funded a program known as IIT Professor Assisted Learning or IIT PAL. This is because it is getting increasingly tough for students to enter IIT due to the excessive competition. Due to the competitive nature of entrance examinations, one needs to take coaching from premium institutes. The IITs and the government wish to change this and allow students from all backgrounds and areas (such as rural locations) to get the quality education they deserve. The IIT PAL programmes are conducted by respected professors and there are a total of 800 hours of lectures on Biology, Math, Chemistry and Physics. Hundreds of thousands of students have already started using the IIT PAL programme. These lectures can even be accessed through the television for free. The NPTEL programme has also started including courses that are extremely useful for students in the engineering streams.

Here are some new path breaking initiatives by the IITs:

Classroom and Lab Technology: IIT Delhi classes are all recorded and the classrooms have the ability to provide live classes. The institute is working hard to make these classes available to even more students. Labs are very important for engineering and science streams, thus, the IITs and the government are also in the process of building virtual labs.

Advanced Diplomas and Large-Scale Certifications: There are certifications that have been made available by the IITs but the IITs still do not have the architecture to host a one-year-long certification with thousands of people registering from around the world who will be taking online classes and exams. The courses have also not scaled much due to tough examinations. IITs are also planning to introduce online diplomas after the completion of courses such as an IIT AI course, a software engineer course or an IIT Supply chain management course. The IITs are planning to partner with private companies in order to cater to thousands of students at once.

Paperless Exams: Some of the IITs have already been conducting internal exams online so now they are planning to make examinations such as JEE and GATE paperless as well. They can also incorporate AI and ML in order to make the grading system even more efficient. Millions of students take these examinations, thus it will save a lot of people a lot of time and money including the IITs.

Conclusion:

The IITs believe that quality education should be scaled properly and should reach millions. The exams are quite tough for the IITs as well, thus there should be alternative options to still get education from the IITs or be certified by IITs. One can also choose to join a solid IIT AI course, a software engineer course or an IIT supply chain management course.

