IIT Roorkee Admissions 2023: Application Process For MBA Begins At iitr.ac.in; Here’s How To Apply

The Department of Management Studies at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee started the application process for its full-time Master of Business Administration (MBA) program for the academic year 2023. The last date for submitting the application form will be January 31. Candidates can apply at– iitr.ac.in.

The MBA programme at IIT Roorkee is offered with dual specialisation. To be eligible for this program, candidates must have graduated with a minimum of 60 per cent marks while for SC and ST candidates minimum criteria will be 55 per cent. And candidates have also CAT 2022 score or a professional qualification equivalent to a university degree recognized by UGC. Final-year students and IIT graduates with a CGPA of 7.0 or above on a 10-point scale are also eligible to apply.

There are 95 seats available for the MBA program 2023 with reservations as per the Government of India. Shortlisted candidates for the interview will be released on March 3. The interview will be conducted from March 13 to 25 the dates are tentative. The result will be released on April 14, 2023.

Candidates have to pay for the MBA programme application form of Rs 1600 for GEN, GEN-EWS, and OBC-NC categories candidates. While SC, ST, and female candidates have to pay Rs 800. And US $75 for SAARC country candidates and US $150 for Non-SAARC country candidates.

IIT Roorkee MBA Admission: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– iitr.ac.in.

Step 2: Now go to the Admission section and select PG Admissions.

Step 3: Click on the link ‘MBA Admissions 2023-2024 – Apply Online’.

Step 4: Candidates have to fill out the application form and register.

Step 5: Now upload all the required documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee online.

Note: Download the application form and take a printout for future reference.