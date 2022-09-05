IIT Madras Opens Application For Executive MBA Programme At iitm.ac.in; Check Details Here

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has opened the application window for the Executive MBA programme, EMBA on its official website--iitm.ac.in and doms.iitm.ac.in. Candidates who are interested in applying for the course can go to the official website and fill up the application form.

The IIT Madras programme is determined on providing state-of-the-art knowledge which is in sync with industrial requirements.

As per the official notification, the last date to fill up the application form is October 10, 2022. Thev offiucial notification flash on the website reads, "The program offers exposure to social Media and internet Marketing, which is vital to any contemporary business, the economics of platforms, and global business management. Other important subjects include cyber security and applications and business models and innovation. The students would also get exposure to technical aspects such as modern manufacturing processes and 3D printing, among others."

Meanwhile, students who want to apply for the course can follow these below-mentioned simple steps:

IIT Madras Executive MBA – How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- iitm.ac.in

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, tap on the link that reads, 'Postgraduate Admissions’ that appears under the academic tab.

Step 3: Go to the official website of the Department of Management Studies.

Step 4: Now, register for the EMBA 2023 programme and fill in the application form.

Step 5: You then need to upload all the required documents and pay the application fees.

Step 6: Submit your application form and download it for future reference.

IIT Madras Executive MBA – Eligibility Criteria

In order to take admissions into the IIT Madras EMBA 2023 programme, candidates must have secured 60 per cent or more than that in their graduation.

Candidates must also have a minimum of three years of work experience. It must be noted that to take admissions in IIT Madras' EMBA programme do not require to give CAT exams as CAT marks are not necessary to fill up the application forms.

Notably, applicants will be selected on the basis of an entrance exam and personal interview conducted by the Department of Management Studies of the institute.

Additionally, candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for any latest updates.