New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk:

Two teams of IIT Kharagpur researchers have bagged the Gandhian Young Technological Innovation Awards 2020 for pioneering work in the field of clean energy. One team was felicitated for developing a mechanism for generating electricity from wet clothes left under sunlight to dry while the other team was awarded for addressing the problem of energy conservation and thermal management in wearable and flexible electronic devices.

The innovation award was conferred on Prof. Suman Chakraborty, Prof. Parth Saha and Dr. Aditya Bandopadhyay, from the Department of Mechanical Engineering for their work 'Electrical Power Generation from Wet Textile', and Prof. Sunando Dasgupta and his team from the Department of Chemical Engineering were also awarded for their work 'Smart, Flexible, and Multi-Functional Thermal and Energy

IIT Kharagpur Director Prof Virendra Tewari congratulated the team of researchers and said, “We still have sectors that need sourcing and efficient management of clean energy to meet our augmented power requirements, even in the remote areas.”

“The research works awarded have etched their mark in both frugal innovation and those expanding the technological edge in the area of energy management with direct community impact,” he added.

The ‘Gandhian Young Technological Innovation (GYTI) Awards’ was instituted by the Society for Research and Initiatives for Sustainable Technologies and Institution (SRISTI), a voluntary organization.

SRISTI said that GYTI Award celebrates the spirit of student innovation in all the fields of engineering, science, technology and design through extremely affordable/frugal solutions or the ones pushing the technological edge.

Reportedly, the device has been taken to a remote village for testing where around 50 clothes have been put under the sunlight for drying by a local washerman. The clothes were then connected to the supercapacitor developed by the researchers which positively generated electricity of around 10 volts. The energy generated by the process was enough to glow a white LED bulb for more than one hour.

The spokesperson from IIT Kharagpur said, Prof Dasgupta and his team have been working with Purdue University in order to address the problem of energy conservation and thermal management in wearable and flexible electronic devices.

Posted By: Srishti Goel