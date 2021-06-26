Candidates who were eligible to appear in IIT JEE Advanced exam in 2020 by being amongst top 2.5 Lakh candidates in 2020 but could not appear due to the pandemic or related concerns, are eligible to appear in IIT JEE Advanced exam this year.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to release the dates for JEE Advanced 2021 exams for this year. However, updated admission brochure of IIT entrance exam – Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) – has been released on jeeadv.ac.in.

Earlier the JEE Advanced exam was scheduled to take place on July 3 but was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

JEE Advanced: what’s new in the brochure?

Female Quota: Unlike the previous years, the number of seats reserved for female students will be decided individually by each IIT in any part of the country. Last year, female quota was mandatorily kept at 20 per cent for every IIT. In 2019, female quota in IITs was 17 per cent in 2019 and 14 per cent in 2018.

Passing marks in Class 12 enough to appear in JEE-Advanced

Earlier, a candidate had to get 75 per cent marks in Class 12 Board exams to appear in the entrance exam. However, this time, due to Coronavirus pandemic, the students with just the passing marks or more in Class 12 Board exams will be eligible to appear in the exams.

Which IIT will organize JEE Advanced this year?

This year Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur will organize IIT JEE-Advanced exams. Last year, the organizing institute was IIT Delhi.

IIT JEE Advanced 2021: expected date of exam

Student who are amongst top 2.5 Lakh of JEE Mains, are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced. With updated brochure released on Saturday, the JEE Main revised dates are likely to be announced soon.

JEE Advanced 2020 candidates eligible

Candidates who were eligible to appear in IIT JEE Advanced exam in 2020 by being amongst top 2.5 Lakh candidates in 2020 but could not appear due to the pandemic or related concerns, are eligible to appear in IIT JEE Advanced exam this year in 2021.

