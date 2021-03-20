As the results are all set to release today, however, the scorecard of the same will be made available for download from March 27 to July 31, 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is going to announce the JAM (Joint Admission Test) 2021 result today, March 20. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result on the official website of IIT JAM. The exam was conducted on February 14 by IISc Bangalore, and the answer key of the same was released on March 18, 2021.

As the results are all set to release today, however, the scorecard of the same will be made available for download from March 27 to July 31, 2021. “The scorecard (indicating the All India Rank(s) and the mark(s) obtained by the candidate) will be available for download from the JAM 2021 website from March 27, 2021, to July 31, 2021, for qualified candidates,” said IISc.

How to check IIT JAM Result 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT JAM

Step 2: Click on the link 'IIT JAM Result 2021' flashing on your screen.

Step 3: Now, a new tab will open, enter your login credentials, that is, your IIT JAM user ID and password.

Step 4: Now, the IIT JAM result will flash on your screen. Download it and take a print out of the result.

Candidates, who appeared for the IIT JAM exam, are advised to keep a close eye on the official website as the results can be declared anytime now.

Meanwhile, the Merit List of the IIT JAM exam 2021, will be prepared based on the All India Rank (AIR) obtained in this exam. Qualified candidates will be eligible to appear for counselling to take admission in the MSc courses available in IISc and IITs.

For unversed, the IIT JAM exam is a national level entrance exam for MSc programmes. The exam is held for admission in 20 IITs and IISC Bangalore in MSc programmes such as M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, Masters in Economics and Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., among others.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv